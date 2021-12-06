Stick Figure Groom

Groom falls ill the day of the wedding and ends up in the hospital. Christine & Gannon Karmire had already postponed their wedding day multiple times so when Gannon ended up in the hospital, the venue came up with an idea. Instead of calling off the wedding again, they put a picture of Gannon on a makeshift mannequin, introducing “Stick Gannon”. The original Tik Tok video that went viral is below. Read more in their article in People HERE.
@thevictorianyoungsvillehe had severe food poisoning & is doing better now! 😅 #weddingtiktok #manifestation #relationships #selfcare #wedding #fyp #horrorstory #weddingfail
♬ SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY Remix (feat. Kali Uchis and Moliy) – Amaarae & Kali Uchis
