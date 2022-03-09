Stolichnaya Vodka Changes Its Name
When Russia invaded Ukraine last month, people across the globe reacted with immediate condemnation of the attack. Those with the available resources — like José Andrés and World Central Kitchen — quickly mobilized to help those displaced by the war. Meanwhile, others showed their disapproval in more indirect ways: For instance, many states, bar owners, and drinkers began boycotting Russian vodkas.
But even these latter gestures haven’t gone unnoticed, and now, one of the world’s most iconic vodka brands will be officially changing its name (outside of Russia, at least). Stolichnaya Vodka — the version produced by the Stoli Group — will now simply be called Stoli Vodka.
Stoli Group wrote that this rebrand ending its use of the full Stolichnaya name came as a “direct response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine” with three factors playing into the decision: “the founder’s vehement position on the Putin regime; the Stoli employees’ determination to take action; and the desire to accurately represent Stoli’s roots in Latvia.” Read more HERE.