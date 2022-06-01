Stop Peeing In The Shower
Bathtub and shower in new luxury home
A doctor warned people to stop urinating in the shower right now. Urogynecology Dr Teresa Irwin took to her TikTok to share her expertise on the matter, stating that although it will empty the bladder correctly while standing up, peeing in the shower also trains your brain to relieve yourself every time you hear the water running.
“You don’t want to do it all the time because what happens is every time you hear the sound of water, your bladder is going to want to pee – because it’s used to hearing the sound of the water in the shower,” she said in the video.