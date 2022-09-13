106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

How many sun sets do you See?

September 13, 2022 6:11AM CDT
Share
How many sun sets do you See?

We have talked about the Mandela Effect multiple times on the Jenn & JDub Show, but is this another variation or are we all just being fooled?  Judge for yourself and let us know.

@heysilverbullet If you saw this happen before when did you see it? I’m trying to see something. 🤔🫣😱 #fyp #fy #2sun #2suns #2suns? #2sunstheory #2sunsets #phoenix #phx #phxaz #az #arizona #arizonacheck #twosuns #twosuns2020 #twosunsinsky #twosun #twosunsinthesunset ♬ Creepy and simple horror background music(1070744) – howlingindicator

 

More about:
Sun Set
Wierd

Contests