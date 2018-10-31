“Stranger Things” Almost Killed Off Eleven in Season One

If you’re a diehard “Stranger Things” fan, you might have heard this before, but two main characters were almost killed off in Season One:  Steve . . . and Eleven.  (???)

It’s hard to imagine the show without Eleven, and the creators knew that.  But at the time, they thought they’d only get one season.  So, they were going to have her sacrifice herself to save the day.

Steve Harrington was also meant to die . . . but the character turned out more redeeming than they initially planned, and he became a fan favorite.

A friend is someone you’d do anything for. (art by @amien15) #StrangerThings #Netflix

Dad Steve: You’re doing great sweetie Dustin: *growls*

