“Stranger Things” Halloween Display

October 7, 2022 6:54AM CDT
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For Netflix

One family in Illinois is causing a huge debate on how far is TOO far when it comes to Halloween decorations?!  Apparently having Max Mayfield from “Stranger Things” floating in the air is enough for some neighbors.  The Appel Family (@daveandaubrey) has outdone themselves with this incredible display and we still don’t know how they did it, do you?

@horrorprops♬ Stranger Things – Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein

