Students Line Up To Support Their Teacher

Mar 21, 2022 @ 6:10am
Teacher and students using flash cards in classroom

Teachers go above and beyond all the time, giving so much of their personal time over to support students.  For one teacher, she needed her students and they made sure to show up!  One 3rd grade teacher lost her husband to cancer.  The funeral procession drove past the school and all the students lined up with notes showing their teacher that they were sending her all their love.  See the heartwarming video below!

@rdcrull There are no words to describe this scene today. These precious children were silently standing, holding hearts up for our 3rd grade teacher as we drove by in the precession for the burial of her husband who lost his battle with cancer. #cancersucks #heartbroken #newpalproud #teachersoftiktok #love ♬ Ambient-style emotional piano – MoppySound

