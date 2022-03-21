Students Line Up To Support Their Teacher
Teachers go above and beyond all the time, giving so much of their personal time over to support students. For one teacher, she needed her students and they made sure to show up! One 3rd grade teacher lost her husband to cancer. The funeral procession drove past the school and all the students lined up with notes showing their teacher that they were sending her all their love. See the heartwarming video below!