Stuff the Bus
April 16, 2023 8:48AM CDT
Come out to the 24th Annual Stuff the Bus! Stuff our bus with new
items needed by the residents at Friendship Home. Friendship Home is a
24-hour emergency shelter for those experiencing domestic violence. Star
Tran buses and Friendship Home volunteers will be stationed at all Walmart
and Sam Club’s during the weekend collecting items.
This is an opportunity for community members to provide needed items for
families by simply picking up an extra item or two when doing their routine
shopping at any Lincoln Walmart or Sam’s Club store. Needs lists with a
variety of items and price ranges will be handed out to shoppers who are
interested in lending a hand.