Come out to the 24th Annual Stuff the Bus! Stuff our bus with new

items needed by the residents at Friendship Home. Friendship Home is a

24-hour emergency shelter for those experiencing domestic violence. Star

Tran buses and Friendship Home volunteers will be stationed at all Walmart

and Sam Club’s during the weekend collecting items.

This is an opportunity for community members to provide needed items for

families by simply picking up an extra item or two when doing their routine

shopping at any Lincoln Walmart or Sam’s Club store. Needs lists with a

variety of items and price ranges will be handed out to shoppers who are

interested in lending a hand.

You can also go to friendshiphome.org to donate.