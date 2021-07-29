Suni Lee Brings home Gold for The USA
No Biles? No Problem! Sunisa Lee Wins All-Around Gold For Team USA Simone Biles’ absence didn’t stop Team USA from winning the gold at Thursday’s women’s gymnastics all-around competition. Instead, it was Sunisa Lee who took the top prize with a score of 57.433, as Biles watched from the stands. It’s the first gold medal for the 18-year-old Lee, and the fifth straight Olympics where an American has won the women’s all-around. Do you think Biles will compete in the individual events next week?