Sunny Delight Posted a Depressing Tweet and People Reached Out to Make Sure Everything was Okay

During the Super Bowl, Sunny Delight’s official Twitter account tweeted out, quote, “I can’t do this anymore.”

Maybe the person there was talking about the boring game, maybe they were talking about the uninspired commercials . . . or maybe they were actually depressed and going through something.

And lots of people reached out to make sure they were okay.

Fortunately, it seems like they were, because yesterday, they retweeted a bunch of funny responses to that tweet.

They DIDN’T retweet the backlash though . . . like one person who tweeted quote, “Now marketers have gone from ‘quirky’ to depression as a joke” and one who tweeted, quote, “Depression isn’t like . . . a cute brand joke.”

I can’t do this anymore — SUNNYD (@sunnydelight) February 4, 2019



(Buzzfeed)