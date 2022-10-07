Surpise Jo-Bros Concert
The Jonas Brothers surprised the students of Milton Hershey School with a performance in honor of the rededication of the school’s Founders Hall. While the school was unable to tell the students the name of the performers prior to them hitting the stage due to contractual obligations, the 2,000 attendees were excited and happy to have them. The Jonas Brothers are very familiar with Pennsylvania. On their last two tour stops, they played at the Giant Center as well as did charity work throughout the region. Did someone famous come to your school? Share your story.
Milton Hershey School’s rededication of Founders Hall included an “entertainer” the Derry Township school wasn’t allowed to talk about. https://t.co/3mtjgVxKGg
— The Patriot-News (@PatriotNews) October 6, 2022