Surpise Jo-Bros Concert

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: (L-R) Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers attend the Mercedes-Benz Star Lounge during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014 at Lincoln Center on September 5, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz)

The Jonas Brothers surprised the students of Milton Hershey School with a performance in honor of the rededication of the school’s Founders Hall. While the school was unable to tell the students the name of the performers prior to them hitting the stage due to contractual obligations, the 2,000 attendees were excited and happy to have them. The Jonas Brothers are very familiar with Pennsylvania. On their last two tour stops, they played at the Giant Center as well as did charity work throughout the region. Did someone famous come to your school? Share your story.