Swift Pulls “Fearless” From Grammy and CMA Contention
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Taylor Swift attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift has decided to pull her re-recorded album “Fearless” from Grammy and CMA Awards contention.
The album, originally released in 2008, has already won four Grammys and is the most awarded country album of all time.
Taylor’s “Evermore” album, however, will be submitted for award consideration.
If you recall, Taylor re-recorded “Fearless” after her Big Machine Label Group label was purchased by Scooter Braun who then sold Swift’s catalog to Shamrock Holdings.