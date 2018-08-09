Business Of The Week

Sysco Lincoln specializes in marketing and delivering great products to their customers with exceptional service and value. They offer customized distribution options for businesses and franchises in a large region of the central United States.

They are hard-working and compassionate people who value each other and their customers and we’re big on culture. They cherish our Midwestern values as we aim to “take care of each other and take care of our customers.” Their relationships are worth more to us than the gratification of a paycheck or of a one-time sale. They perform at our best when their customers and associates feel the same way.

Sysco Lincoln in hosting a job/career fair at 900 Kingbird Road on Tuesday August 21 st from 3:00PM to 7:00PM and Wednesday the 22nd from 9:00AM to Noon. Click Here to RSVP .

Sysco has full and part time warehouse jobs starting a $15.45 during training and up to $21 with incentives. Perfect for college students who need a flexible part time income. And for the industrial athlete, who wants to make more for their extra effort, Sysco has the full time warehouse opportunities you’re looking for.

Sysco is offering a $5,000 hiring bonus for experienced, career-minded, customer friendly CDL Drivers. Come drive for the global leader and make $27 an hour with incentives. They have local and regional routes available. See current openings at Sysco.careers.com.