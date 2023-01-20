Taco Bell Is Launching

mexican tacos, crunchy corn shells stuffed with fried ground beef, tomato salsa and guacamole on a white background with copy space, selected focus, narrow depth of field

Taco Bell is keeping hungry sports fans happy AND bringing back a menu favorite. The chain will release its Ultimate Game Day Box, featuring the Mexican Pizza, four Crunchy Tacos, and the return of the Crispy Chicken Wings. The Ultimate Game Day Box will be available for $22 from January 26 to February 9. If you just want to order the relaunched wings a la carte, you can get those for $6.99 while supplies last! Would you order this meal? What else should be in this meal?