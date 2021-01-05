Tate McRae – You Broke Me First [Music Video]
Breakout artist Tate Mcrae graced us with a music video for ‘you broke me first’
From Tate:
“GUYS IT’S HERE. you broke me first. hahaha. fun fact this was filmed on my phone, in quarantine, taped to the front of my mom’s car, on a random rooftop. crazy hey? i really really hope u guys like this song. it means a lot to me and is prolly one of my favorite songs i’ve written. i hope u guys can connect to it like i do. love u all soooo much. stay safe and healthy. xoxoxo tate”