Taylor and Adele song coming
Taylor Swift and Adele releasing a new track together? Fans got tipped off by a rumored collaboration between Adele and Taylor Swift because of the “Society of European Stage Authors and Composers” recent registration information. There is a song called ‘Broken Hearts’ that Taylor Swift and Adele are both registered for. This discovery has fans freaking out all over social media because they are ready for this collaboration. Which two artists would you like to see work together?