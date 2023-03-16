Taylor Swift Announces She’s Releasing 4 Songs In Celebration Of Her Tour

Taylor Swift is giving her fans a little something special.

The singer took to her Instagram to announce that she’s releasing 4 songs in celebration of her tour! Taylor wrote on her IG Story, “In celebration of ‘The Eras Tour’ I’m releasing 4 previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight.”

The songs are: “Eyes Open” (Taylor’s Version), “Safe & Sound” (featuring Joy Williams & John Boy), “If This Was A Movie” (Taylor’s Version), “All Of The Girls You Loved Before”.

Taylor Swift ‘s ‘The Eras Tour’ kicks off Friday, in Glendale (Taylor Swift), Arizona.

What is your favorite song by Taylor?