Taylor Swift Asks Judge To Dismiss ‘Shake It Off’ Copyright Lawsuit
Taylor Swift has asked a judge to dismiss a copyright infringement lawsuit over her song Shake It Off.
She was sued in 2017 by Sean Hall and Nathan Butler who wrote the 2001 song, Playas Gon’ Play for 3LW.
At debate is the line from Taylor Swift, cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play and the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate..
The 3LW line is playas they gonna play and haters they gonna hate.
Taylor’s lawyers contend that the phrases, players gonna play and haters gonna hate are public domain phrases that are free for everyone to use.
A hearing on the case will be held February 7th in Los Angeles.