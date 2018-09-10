Taylor Swift Concert!

It FINALLY happened!!! The day I had been looking forward to all year! T. Swift in KC!!!

My dear friend Kristin and I (2 Moms) headed down to KC Saturday morning leaving time to check into the hotel, tailgate and sing ALL the Taylor we could to pre-game! We even made friends with 2 fellow female Swifties tailgating next to us and joined them in beer pong! (we won)

The Taylor concert did NOT disappoint. The light up bracelets (color coded & synched up to her playlist!). The SOLD OUT crowd (which set an attendance record at Arrowhead for a concert). The openers (CAMILA is a queen!). The stages (TWO in the back of the stadium to be close to as many fans as possible). And of course all the lights, dancers, outfit changes and set list… JUST AMAZING!

