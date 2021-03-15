Taylor Swift did What

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Taylor Swift accepts the Artist of the Year award onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
It was a big night for Taylor Swift. Swift becomes the First Woman To Win Album of the Year Grammy Three Times. Taylor Swift became the fourth artist and first woman to win Album of the Year three times. Taylor won Album of the Year in 2010 and in 2016 and now in 2021. Back in 2010, Taylor was the youngest artist to ever win Album of the Year. However, Billie Eilish dethroned Taylor last year when she won Album of the Year at the age of 18 now making her the youngest.