Taylor Swift earns another big achievement
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Taylor Swift accepts the Artist of the Year award onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Billboard Names Taylor Swift Pennsylvania’s “Top Music Star” Billboard recently conducted a poll for the “Top 50 Music Stars of the 50 States” and the number one spot for Pennsylvania goes to Taylor Swift. Swift, who is from Wyomissing, PA., has won 410 various awards throughout her career. The poll results are based on the birthplace of the artist or where they spent most of their life and are solely based on opinion. Here are some states and their “Top Music Star”:
- California: Beach Boys
- Connecticut: John Mayer
- Hawaii: Bruno Mars
- Maryland: Toni Braxton
- Minnesota: Prince
- Nevada: The Killers
- New York: Billy Joel
- Tennessee: Dolly Parton