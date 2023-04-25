Taylor Swift Gives Update on Hand Injury

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Taylor Swift attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift addressed fan concern over her injured hand during a recent “Eras Tour” performance.

“Just got to play three insane shows in Houston, and I’m waking up smiling, reminiscing about how much fun we all had,” Swift tweeted on April 24th with pictures from her three Houston shows.

“PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely – tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change — braced my fall with my palm.”

The “Folklore” singer is getting ready for Atlanta concerts this weekend. She joked that the accident was “Mercury in retrograde coded,” and she’s “good.”

