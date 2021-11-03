Taylor Swift Goes Nuts On Halloween With Cute Megan Thee Stallion Homage
Taylor Swift turned heads with her sexy Rock and Roll Hall of Fame outfit but it was another outfit that people might have missed that had the singer channeling her inner Megan Thee Stallion.
Taylor dressed as a squirrel for Halloween. She was pictured in her fuzzy getup on Instagram showing off her huge tail and cradling her face for a sweet shot of her squirrel face, complete with her signature red lipstick.
She captioned the photos, “Can’t talk right now, I’m doin’ hot squirrel sh_t,” the caption was an ode to Megan The Stallion who is known for her phrase “hot girl sh_t.”