Taylor Swift Has a HUGE Surprise Coming TONIGHT!
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Taylor Swift attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Swifties rejoice!
Another “surprise” album from Taylor Swift will drop at midnight on Thursday.
“Evermore” is the name of the album and it’s a “sister album” to Swift’s “Folklore.”
Swift posted about the new album to fans early Thursday morning via Instagram.
“I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern,” Swift wrote.
Taylor explained how after writing “Folklore” the creativity with collaborators continued to flow.