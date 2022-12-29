Taylor Swift Hits Milestone on Billboard Radio Chart

Taylor Swift has topped the charts for three decades with her appealing pop and country songs about her personal relationships. Now her latest single, “Anti-Hero,” from her new Midnights album has topped Billboard radio singles chart this week. Previously, Swift has made it to the top with “You Belong with Me” (2009), “I Know You Were Trouble” (2013), “Shake it Off” (2014), “Blank Space” (2014/2015), “Bad Blood” with Kendrick Lamar (2015), and “Wildest Dreams” (2015) Swift joins Katy Perry, Usher, and Maroon 5 in fourth place on Billboard’s Radio Hits chart with number-one songs. Mariah Carey has 11 songs, Bruno Mars nine, and Rihanna has 13. If you had to pick one Taylor Swift song to listen to for the rest of your life, which one would you choose?