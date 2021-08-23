Taylor Swift Joins TikTok
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Taylor Swift attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift has joined TikTok. She posted her first video today (Monday). In the video, she is lip-synching the lyrics to Screwface Capital. The song’s name drops her. Taylor also announced her next release, Red (Taylor’s version) will be available on vinyl and both the streaming and vinyl versions will drop on November 19th. The vinyl is available for presale now on her website.
Click here for a link to Taylor’s Tik Tok.