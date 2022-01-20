Taylor Swift Named First Global Ambassador Of Record Store Day
Taylor Swift has been named the first-ever global ambassador of Record Store Day.
RSD announced,
“Thanks to @TaylorSwift for putting on the sash and serving as the first-ever GLOBAL RECORD STORE DAY AMBASSADOR, helping us celebrate the culture of the independent record store around the world.”
Taylor said,
“I’m very proud to be this year’s Ambassador for Record Store Day. The places where we go to browse and explore and discover music new and old have always been sacred to me.”
She added,
“Record stores are so important because they help to perpetuate and foster music-loving as a passion. They create settings for live events. They employ people who adore music thoroughly and purely. Those people and shops have had a rough few years and we need to support these small businesses more now than ever to make sure they can stay alive, stay eccentric, and stay individual. It’s been a true joy for me to watch vinyl sales grow in the past few years and we, the artists, have the fans to thank for this pleasant surprise. Happy Record Store Day, everyone! Stay safe out there.”
Taylor Swift will drop a project in celebration of the day, but she has not revealed the title to it just yet.