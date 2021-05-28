Taylor Swift Says ‘Folklore’ Was Her ‘Emotional Life Raft’ After Win for Pop Album of the Year
Taylor Swift appeared virtually to accept her award for Pop Album of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday evening (May 27).
She thanked her collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, as well as radio and her fans.
“Folklore was an album that I made in the very beginning of the pandemic. I started writing it, and I feel like it became a sort of emotional life raft for me to pour my feelings into”