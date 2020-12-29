Taylor Swift Suffers HARD Fall on the Charts
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Album - Pop/Rock award for 'Lover' onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)
Taylor Swift just broke a record set by Tekashi 6ix9ine…yeah, someone’s getting fired.
T Swift’s song “Willow” from her new album Evermore, started at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 but was short-lived after the song crashed 37 spots this week to number 38.
Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” took the number one spot (as expected for the Holiday weekend).
Just so we’re clear, this isn’t a total loss for Taylor. Her new album, Evermore, still ranks at number one on the Billboard 200.