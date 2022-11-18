Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Debacle

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Taylor Swift attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift wrote her fans a note about the Ticketmaster fiasco. She starts by saying, it goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. We’ve been doing this for decades together. She continues, there are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward. Taylor added she is not going to make excuses for anyone because she says she asked them many times if they could handle the volume. She concluded by saying, to those who didn’t get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get-together and sing these songs. Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means. Were you or someone you know able to get tickets?