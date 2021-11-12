Taylor Swift’s 10-Minute ‘All Too Well’ Confirms Song Is Definitely About Jake Gyllenhaal
Taylor Swift has released her version of her 2012 “Red” album and on it is a 10-minute version of “All Too Well” which now confirms the song is about her ex, Jake Gyllenhaal.
Swift and Gyllenhaal dated in October 2010 for three months but now we know it was their age difference that caused the two to call it quits.
In the lyrics Taylor sings, “You said if we had been closer in age, maybe it would have been fine, and that made me want to die/I’ll get older, but your lovers stay my age.”
Even after Taylor and Jake restarted their romance secretly, it didn’t work out. Her song “The Moment I Knew,” also is a dig at Jake and how he missed her 21st birthday.