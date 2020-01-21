Taylor Swift’s Netflix documentary will have a new original song and details on her mother’s brain tumor
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 04: Musician Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DIRECTV)
Taylor’s upcoming Netflix documentary Taylor Swift: Miss Americana will open the Sundance Film Festival this weekend, then premiere for streaming on Jan 31. In it she reveals the sad news that during treatment for her mother’s cancer relapse, a brain tumor was discovered. So sad!
GOOD news though, Taylor will end the film with a brand new original song written as a political anthem, “Only The Young.”
As a HUGE Swiftie, you BET I’ll be watching on Jan 31st!!
