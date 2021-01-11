Taylor Swift’s New “Old” Record
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Taylor Swift accepts the Artist of the Year award onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
I’m having trouble thinking of a year that Taylor Swift hasn’t won an award.
Her album, Folklore, was 2020’s best-selling album in the U.S.
Taylor has set a new record and has had the top-selling album of the year five times.
The other years she has the honor were 2009, 2014, 2017, and 2019.