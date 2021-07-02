Taylor Swift’s New Song ‘Renegade’ with Big Red Machine Is Here
A new song and video from Taylor Swift are here! “Renegade” is a song with Big Red Machine duo, Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon, and is featured on How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?
The song was recorded the same week Dessner and Taylor won a Grammy for Album of the Year.
“This song was something we wrote after we finished evermore and it dawned on us that this was a BRM song. Taylor’s words hit me so hard when I heard her first voice memo and still do, every time”
Taylor has a second song on the album entitled, “Birch” which features Vernon.
“Renegade” talks about how anxiety and fear get in the way of loving someone or create an inability for someone to love.