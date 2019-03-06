Taylor’s Back! Talking to magazines, at least

The long-awaited (for us Swifties at least) return of Taylor Swift is happening… I think. She wrote THIS article for Elle Magazine about 30 Things she learned before she turns 30 (on Dec 13, to be exact.)

It makes me think it’s the beginning of a return because… her birthday isn’t until the end of the year, so why NOW put this out? Because HOPEFULLY new music will be coming soon. (See this blog for that debunked hypothesis…)

Anyway, the list has fun and silly and wise and somber items. She references her 3 go-to dinner party recipes. Growing in and out of friendships. Her curly hair being gone. Fashion & that she admits her regret was her bleached hair.. WHAT?! I DUG that! And sadly, that her mother is once again battling cancer. 🙁

Would love to hear a list of things YOU’VE learned in your ____ years of age! Tweet me @Lindsey1063KFRX

-Lindsey