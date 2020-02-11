Teacher Busted For A Meth Deal… AT SCHOOL.
What does Meth, an elementary school, and a teacher all have in common? Florida of course! A Florida first-grade teacher named Valerie Lee Prince, was feeling a tad tired last week so she decided she was going to call her drug dealer and try to get an eight ball of meth at delivered to her Elementary School — saying she was willing to abandon her class to collect it. “You call me, I can just say I have to use the phone real quick — I could step out and come right back in,” she told the drug dealer… So how did she get caught? Her drug dealer was an informant … and yep… this guy worked with police narcotics officers to record the call. An undercover officer later delivered her $85 worth of meth — outside of school hours — before she was arrested. She is charged with purchasing and possessing meth, a felony.
If she got help and went to rehab should she ever be allowed to teach again?