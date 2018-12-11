Teacher Fail…WHAT WAS SHE DOING?!?

Oh my…What did I just watch? What lesson was she teaching, the law of gravity? I really don’t understand what she was trying to accomplish. Props to this girl though. I don’t know what she was planning to do but it looks like she succeeded. Let’s be real, she said she didn’t get hurt, but that fall definitely didn’t feel good. I learned something from this video. Anytime I get hurt in front of people, all I have to say is I didn’t get hurt because I dispersed my energy!

my teacher on smn else bro pic.twitter.com/HxkU2WPE6Z — josh (@reciproburst) December 7, 2018