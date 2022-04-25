Teacher Wins $50K After Husband Gifts Lottery Ticket
Lottery ticket
A teacher in Maryland got the pick-me-up of a lifetime in March after her husband brought home a scratch-off ticket to cheer her up.
Little did Robyn Mejia know that the ticket was a winner to the tune of $50,000, helping the couple get closer to realizing their dream of purchasing a new house, according to a press release from the Maryland Lottery.
“We have been saving money for a down payment on a house, thinking we would be ready by the end of the year,” the 39-year-old mother of two said in a statement provided by the lottery. “But now, we don’t have to wait!” Read the full story HERE.