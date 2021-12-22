Teen Saves Customer In McD’s Drive-Thru
NILES, ILLINOIS - APRIL 30: A SUV picks up an order at the drive-up window of a McDonald's fast food restaurant April 30, 2003 in Niles, Illinois. McDonald's Corporation announced that results for the quarter that ended March 31 and showed a 7 percent gain in earnings per share (before the cumulative effect of accounting changes) on higher revenues. Comparable unit sales have declined. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
Sydney Raley is a teen with Autism, who works at a McD’s in Minnesota. She saw a customer choking and instead of thinking about her own safety, she jumped THROUGH the drive-thru window to get to her.
She said, “I never felt like having autism was a setback,” Raley told TODAY. “It’s kind of like a pair of glasses: specially-made lenses to see the world in a unique way. If there was anything to gain from this experience, at the very least I want people to know that autism isn’t this scary monster — it’s just a more prominent way of showing that no two people are alike.” Read more about Sydney HERE.