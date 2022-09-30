Terrible Sandwich

One mom turned her son’s negative comment into a very positive movement. It’s a Happy Ending Story on the Jenn & JDub Show.

A mom in Pennsylvania posted a video of her kid coming home from his first day of school, immediately after getting off the school bus he informed her that the sandwich she made for his lunch was TERRIBLE. The story is, she hadn’t grocery shopped and couldn’t use peanut butter because other kids have allergies. So it was a BUTTER and jelly sandwich. So rather than being upset from the comments from her little one this mom used it as a teaching tool.

They launched a site called TerribleSandwich.com, and they’re using it to raise money for charity. They’re planning to sell merch, and 50% of the proceeds will go to the charity Feeding America.