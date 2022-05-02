Texas Troopers Must Slim Down To Keep Their Jobs
police officer
A new controversial policy is forcing officers to slim down the size of their waist. More than 200 Texas state troopers will need to slim down by the end of the year or face disciplinary actions by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
According to documents obtained by the Dallas Morning News, men with waists sizes over 40 inches and women over 35 inches will now have to track and share their weight loss efforts.
Officers who don’t trim down by December can be denied promotions, overtime, or even be removed from enforcement duties completely. But those who don’t trim down, despite passing all their physical fitness tests, could still be disciplined. Read the full story HERE.