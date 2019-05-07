The 10 Most Anticipated Movies of the Summer

Now that “Avengers: Endgame” is finally out, it’s time to start hyping the next big movie . . . so, what is it?

There are a lot of big blockbusters on the horizon, and Atom Tickets recently conducted a survey to figure out which summer movies fans were anticipating the most. Here’s how the results shook out:

1. “Spider-Man: Far From Home” . . . It’s out on July 2nd.

2. Disney’s live-action “Lion King” . . . It’s out on July 19th.

3. “John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum” . . . It’s out on May 17th.

4. “Dark Phoenix” . . . It’s out on June 7th.

5. “Toy Story 4” . . . It’s out on June 21st.

6. Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” . . . It’s out on May 24th.

7. “Men in Black International” . . . It’s out on June 14th.

8. “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu” . . . It’s out THIS Friday.

9. “It Chapter 2” . . . It’s out on September 6th.

10. “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” . . . It’s out on May 31st.