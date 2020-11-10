The 2020 American Music Award performances will include….
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Shawn Mendes attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)
The 2020 American Music Award performances have been announced.
Performances include: Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Shawn Mendes, BTS, and Dua Lipa are also on the performance lineup this year.
