The Batman release date pushed back again.
The Batman Arrives In Exactly One Year And DC Fans Have Begun The Countdown DC fans can already tell you where they’re going to be on March 4th, 2022, exactly one year from today. The new movie brings in Robert Pattinson as he makes his debut as Bruce Wayne along with Zoë Kravitz as “Catwoman”, and Colin Farrell as “The Penguin”. According to co-writer and director, Matt Reeves, this movie is a standalone in that it’s not connected to the DCEU. The movie focuses on Bruce Wayne’s early life as he transitions into Batman. The movie is considered one of the most anticipated movies of 2022. How do you think Robert Pattison will do as the new Batman?