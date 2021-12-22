      Weather Alert

The Best And Worst Times To Travel During The Holidays

Dec 21, 2021 @ 6:23pm

Getting ready to hit the road for the holiday season? Here are the best – and worst – times to travel over Christmas and New Year’s.

On Dec. 23rd, it’s best to wait until after 7pm – the worst traffic is between noon and 6p.

On Christmas Eve, it’s best to leave early – roads are clearest before 1pm, then traffic picks up from 2-6pm.

For New Year’s Eve, the afternoon is the worst – best to plan your trip for before 1pm or after 5pm.

And of course, you shouldn’t expect much traffic at all on Christmas or New Year’s Day.

