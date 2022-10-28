The Best Flight EVER Taken
October 28, 2022 6:25AM CDT
Getty Images
WestJet has figured out how to give some of their special passengers the BEST flight EVER! Halloween kicks off the holiday season, which means Christmas will be here before we know it. What would YOU ask Santa for?
@best_advertising WestJet christmas miracle: A wish come true to passengers from Toronto to Hamilton, Canada. #westjet #christmas #miracle #advertising #creativeadvertising #prank #santaclaus #airplane #airport ♬ originalljud – Creative_ads
More about: