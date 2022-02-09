The Big Game Commercials

A young man is browsing through television channels with a remote control.
Brands are gearing up for the biggest advertising event of the year. First-time advertisers like Crypto.com will join longtime advertisers Pepsi, Budweiser, and Doritos on February 13 at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.
While the Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals, brands have spent months preparing to run TV commercials that entertain people and convince them to buy their products. NBCUniversal is charging advertisers $6.5 million to run a 30-second ad with millions more spent on production and digital ads.
For all the information you need on this year’s commercials, read more HERE.