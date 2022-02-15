The BIG Game Helps With Prank On Boyfriend
One woman loves to prank her boyfriend and that did not stop while they were watching The BIG Game. Alyssa Eckstein recorded her boyfriend leading up to the game and then played a fake commercial during the actual commercials, making him think that he was featured on National TV, with his phone number. The footage has since gone viral as we patiently wait to find out what else she pranks him with!