The BIG Wins from 2023 Grammys
February 6, 2023 12:13PM CST
Beyonce made HISTORY winning her 31st and 32nd Grammys, putting her over the top with most won by any individual artist to date
@grammys “We are witnessing history tonight!” @beyonce is now the person with the most GRAMMY wins EVER. ✨ Congrats to #Beyonce on her #GRAMMYs ♬ original sound – GRAMMYs
Harry Styles won big with Best Pop Vocal and Album of the Year
@grammys “This album, from start to finish, has been the greatest experience of my life.” 🏠 Congrats #HarryStyles on his #GRAMMYs ♬ original sound – GRAMMYs
@grammys – “On night’s like tonight, it is obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as ‘best’ in music…this is really, really kind.” 🎶 Congrats to #HarryStyles for his #GRAMMYs ♬ original sound – GRAMMYs
Lizzo won Record of the Year
@grammys “I’d like to believe that not only can people do good, but we ARE good.” ❤️ Congrats to @lizzo for her #GRAMMYs ♬ original sound – GRAMMYs
Best New Artist went to Samara Joy
@grammys “To be here by just being myself, by just being who I was born as, I am so thankful.” 🎤 Congrats to @samarajoysings for her #GRAMMYs ♬ original sound – GRAMMYs
Sam Smith & Kim Petras took home the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, with Kim Petras being the first ever trans woman to win the award!
@grammys “I am the first transgender woman to win this award.” ❤️🔥 Congrats to @kimpetras and @samsmith on their #GRAMMYs ♬ original sound – GRAMMYs
Bad Bunny won Best Musica Urbana Album
@grammys “When you do things with love and passion, everything is easier.” ❤️ Congrats to @badbunny on his #GRAMMYs ♬ original sound – GRAMMYs
Adele took the Best Pop Solo Performance
@grammys “I wrote this first verse when I was in the shower, when I was choosing to change my son’s life.” ✨ Congrats to #Adele on her #GRAMMYs ♬ original sound – GRAMMYs
Kendrick Lamar won the Best Rap Album
@grammys “We say things to provoke thoughts and feelings and emotions. Making this record allowed me to do that.” 🎶 Congrats to #KendrickLamar on his #GRAMMYs ♬ original sound – GRAMMYs
Bonny Rait won Song of the Year
@grammys – “I would not be up here tonight if it wasn’t for the art of the great, soul-digging, hard working people that put these songs and ideas to music.” 🎵 Congrats to #BonnieRaitt for her #GRAMMYs ♬ original sound – GRAMMYs