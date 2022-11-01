106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

The Biggest Debate EVER Is Finally Answered

November 1, 2022
It is the debate heard round the world; was there room for Jack on the door?  “Titanic” came out in 1997 but the debate on what kind of person really was continues.  Should she have moved over and shared the door with Jack?  We FINALLY have an answer to what would have happened if she did.  See the “trailer” below.

