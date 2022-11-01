The Biggest Debate EVER Is Finally Answered
November 1, 2022 6:48AM CDT
It is the debate heard round the world; was there room for Jack on the door? “Titanic” came out in 1997 but the debate on what kind of person really was continues. Should she have moved over and shared the door with Jack? We FINALLY have an answer to what would have happened if she did. See the “trailer” below.
@kittielynn03 I own no rights to this obviously #FomotionalFinds ♬ original sound – KitKat74
